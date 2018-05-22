Portsmouth road closed due to filming for Ridley Scott movie

Have your say

PART of a road in Portsmouth will be closed today due to filming for a movie being produced by Ridley Scott.

Portsdown Hill Road will be closed from the Churchillian Pub to Mill Lane from 10am until 3pm today due to scenes being filmed for Scott’s new movie Lyrebird.

It follows Dutch folk hero Han van Meegeren who swindled millions of dollars from the Nazis by selling them forgeries of Johannes Vermeer paintings and is considered the most successful art forger of all time.

The film, which is being directed by Dan Friedkin and produced by Ridley Scott, stars Guy Pearce, Claes Bang, Vicky Krieps and Roland Møller.

Vehicles will be diverted along London Road and Southwick Hill Road.

___

Other stories you may have missed

Boy, 9, taken to hospital after jumping from car window in Portsmouth

‘Terrified’ woman on verge of breakdown after Portsmouth flat is over-run by mice