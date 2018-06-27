Portsmouth road to remain shut after lifting platform on tower block detaches

A ROAD in the city centre of Portsmouth will be closed for the rest of the day after a building site lifting platform became ‘partially detached’.

Station Street was shut off as a ‘precautionary measure’ yesterday evening, following the incident at the 23-storey Crown Place student accommodation tower, which is currently under construction.

Originally, it was expected for the road to be closed for a few hours but it is now expected to remain shut for the rest of today.

Vehicles are being diverted via Isambard Brunel Road.

Osborne, the construction firm responsible for the site, said in a statement: ‘We are aware of an issue at Portsmouth One. No-one has been injured.

‘It is too early to comment, but we are currently investigating alongside other agencies to establish exactly what has happened.’