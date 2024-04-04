Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Potholes are the bane of most people’s existences. Whether you are a driver or a cyclist, a pothole is generally your worst nightmare - and can even be dangerous in some cases.

There has been ongoing complaints about the potholes in the city and I asked our readers which roads are the worst for potholes. London Road has scored extremely high with multiple people nominating it as the worst road for potholes with one reader saying that it is ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

Potholes continue to plague the city of Portsmouth.

Hawthorn Crescent and Newcome Road are also on the list for Portsmouth as well as Fir Copse Road in Waterlooville, Eagle Avenue and Durley Avenue. One reader said: “Nearly every road is like a game of crazy golf now. Potholes galore.”

A reader said: “Fir Copse Rd has a huge one that they fix and days later its all fallen apart and huge sharp chunks sticking out.”

Another reader said: “Be easier to name all the good roads.”