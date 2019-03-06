Portsmouth robbers scuttle off after getting more than they bargained from quick-thinking teenager 

A QUICK-thinking teenager scared off three robbers who confronted him in Portsmouth.

The 18-year-old male was approached by a white man and two black men on Fratton Road near Asda between 2am - 2.30am on Wednesday February 27.

After surrounding the victim, the assailants then demanded his phone and wallet.

But they got more than they bargained for when the victim sounded an alarm – sending the men scuttling off into the night.

Now police want to find the men responsible.

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote reference 44190070030.