Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower named as one of best UK attractions for disabled visitors

THE Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth has been praised for its dedication and commitment to supporting disabled visitors.

The tower has been included in the new edition of the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain, which highlights places in the UK that support people with a diverse range of needs – from physical limitations to autism or mental illnesses.

Spinnaker Tower was praised specifically for its easy access for disabled visitors, as well as the helpfulness of staff.

Tony Sammut, general manager of the Spinnaker Tower, said: ‘We are thrilled to have been chosen for inclusion in the Rough Guide to Accessible Britain.

‘We work hard to ensure that the tower really is a place for everyone to enjoy and it is fantastic to have this recognised.’

TV presenter Chris Packham, who supports the guide, said: ‘The Rough Guide to Accessible Britain is a celebration of some of the best and most inclusive venues in the UK.

‘From personal experience, I know that many people face particular barriers to enjoying a day out.’