Portsmouth Scout joins European elite mission

PORTSMOUTH will boast a UK representative at a European scouting event backed by celebrity Bear Grylls.

Morgan Pearce, 16, will take part in Roverway 2018 — a once-in-a-lifetime scouting mission across Europe.

The event is a gathering of Scouts and Guides aged 16-22 from across the continent that will be held in the Netherlands from July 21 to August 2.

Morgan said: ‘This is going to be my first ever international Scouting event. I am very much looking forward to meeting new people, understanding different cultures and learning new life skills.’

The UK Scout contingent to Roverway will be made up of over 300 participants who will join over 3,000 other young people from across Europe, as well as other continents, to embark on nine days of adventure, fun and learning skills for life.

Scouts will gather in Amsterdam before moving to The Hague for a beachside opening ceremony. Participants will be challenged to camp in a unique location, undertake community work and ride a classic Dutch tandem bike.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: ‘I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They are heading off on the trip of a lifetime. The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer: they will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others.’