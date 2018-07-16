Portsmouth scouts raise more than £170 through Emsworth busking day 

SCOUTS have raised vital funds toward a trip to the United States of America for a national celebration.
Four youngsters from the 73rd Portsmouth Scout Group collected £172.95 from a day of busking on Saturday.
The occasion saw them perform for crowds in South Street, Emsworth, as they continued their efforts to fund a trip to the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia next year.
If they raise the thousands of pounds they need to attend, a contingent from the group – which features six to 14-year-olds – will journey to the USA on July 19 for three weeks of fun.
If you would like to donate to their efforts, you can email a scout leader on tonycrockett@ntlworld.com, or play the Portsmouth Lottery online.