Portsmouth set for ‘shock to system’ as temperatures to plunge later this week

Temperatures are set to sharply fall in Portsmouth this week after a mild start to autumn.

The city basked in gloriously sunny and warm weather over the weekend – making perfect conditions of this year’s Great South Run.

Frosty weather to hit the area later this week. Picture: Lin Mitchell

However a shift will arrive by the end of the week, the Met Office is forecasting, with wide spread frost and colder temperatures set to hit the UK.

A Met Office spokesman told Sky News: ‘It will turn a lot colder as we head towards Friday and the weekend.

‘It will be a bit of a shock to the system because it's been fairly mild recently and there will be a considerable drop in temperature.'

The Met Office’s outlook from Friday (October 26) to Sunday, November 4, is for ‘widespread overnight frost is likely, with icy stretches where showers have occurred’.

‘Spells of rain could affect the east and southeast for a time, before a more generally changeable pattern develops as we move into November.

‘Generally staying on the cold side with further overnight frost.’

Here is the current forecast for Portsmouth and the surrounding area this week:

Portsmouth

Monday – Sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 7C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C, lows of 9C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 15C, lows of 7C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 10C, lows of 8C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 4C

Saturday - Sunny – highs of 9C, lows of 4C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 3C

Gosport

Monday – Sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 7C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C, lows of 10C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 15C, lows of 8C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 11C, lows of 9C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Saturday - Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 6C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 3C

Havant

Monday – Sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 6C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C, lows of 9C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 15C, lows of 7C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 10C, lows of 8C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 4C

Saturday - Sunny intervals – highs of 9C, lows of 4C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 3C

Fareham

Monday – Sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 6C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C, lows of 9C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 15C, lows of 7C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 10C, lows of 8C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 4C

Saturday - Sunny intervals – highs of 9C, lows of 4C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 3C

Waterlooville

Monday – Sunny – highs of 12C, lows of 5C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 14C, lows of 9C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 14C, lows of 7C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 10C, lows of 7C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C, lows of 3C

Saturday - Cloudy – highs of 9C, lows of 4C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 9C, lows of 2C

Hayling Island

Monday – Sunny – highs of 13C, lows of 7C

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 15C, lows of 10C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 15C, lows of 8C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 10C, lows of 9C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C, lows of 6C

Saturday - Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 6C

Sunday – Sunny – highs of 10C, lows of 3C