Have your say

Brett Pitman surveyed a potential Wembley bow and insisted: I’ll only enjoy it if I win.

At the age of 31, the striker is likely to feature at the home of football for the first time in a goal-laden playing career.

He is expected to lead out Pompey in their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Sunderland.

Pitman has re-established himself in Kenny Jackett’s side since the semi-final victory at Bury, when he served as an unused substitute.

Now he is set to be included in the Blues’ starting XI, playing in front of more than 80,000 supporters in Sunday’s showpiece.

READ MORE: How Pompey’s win over Sunderland, Kenny Jackett’s big-match experience and the Blues fans can impact on Checkatrade Trophy final against Black Cats

Brett Pitman celebrates scoring on his first-team starting return against Walsall. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet while he is relishing the occasion, he is adamant the day will mean nothing should it yield a Pompey defeat.

Pitman said: ‘It will be special, but it’s only special if you win, I would imagine.

‘It won’t be a good experience going there and losing.

‘All players want to play at Wembley, but I am not particularly bothered about playing there and being beaten.

The News' Checkatrade Trophy Wembley special is out on Saturday

‘If we play there and win then it will be a special occasion. Playing there and losing would be a horrible experience, I would imagine.

‘You are in football to win, whatever pitch, whichever stadium you play at, you want to win, so it won't be nice watching Sunderland pick up the cup if we are beaten.

‘We want to win.’

Pitman is presently operating as a number 10 in a revamped role under Jackett.

Previously jettisoned from the League One squad for five-successive matches, he has reclaimed a first-team spot of late.

With two goals in three games, the former Bournemouth man’s presence has coincided with a run of three-straight wins for the Blues.

They are now four points behind second-placed Barnsley, with seven league fixtures remaining.

Attention, however, turns to the Checkatrade Trophy this weekend, with promotion rivals Sunderland in opposition.

Pitman's two outings so far in the competition this season produced goals against Gillingham and Arsenal under-21s.

He is expected to have the opportunity of adding to that at Wembley, retaining his place in Jackett’s side.

The key selection dilemma facing the Blues boss centres on whether Ronan Curtis can feature following his finger injury.

Gareth Evans may be the most susceptible, having returned to the team at Shrewsbury last weekend.