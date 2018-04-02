Portsmouth sports centre shortlisted for award

Have your say

A SPORTS pavilion has been shortlisted for an architectural award.

Canoe Lake Tennis Pavilion, in Southsea, Portsmouth, has been nominated for the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) South Awards in May.

It will go against other buildings such as Eastleigh College, Thames Tower in Reading and the Hubert Perrodo Building in Oxford.

James Robinson, RIBA regional director, said: ‘We have a very strong shortlist of buildings this year.

‘The standard and variety of the entries is high; from private houses to the larger public and institutional buildings.’

All 47 shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury with the winning buildings announced at an awards evening on May 17.