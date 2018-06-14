Portsmouth stages candlelit vigil in memory of those killed during Grenfell fire disaster

SEVENTY-TWO candles were lit outside Portsmouth’s Guildhall to pay tribute to the victims killed in the Grenfell fire disaster.

Dozens of people gathered outside the city centre hall to join a vigil marking the first anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed 72 lives.

Among them was Councillor Clare Udy. She praised event organisers Kirsty Mellor and Bavil Ahmed and said Portsmouth would continue to stand by the victims of last year’s horrifying blaze.

Cllr Udy said: ‘A year on and families are still homeless, and we are still awaiting justice for those who died.

‘Grenfell has highlighted problems in tower blocks all over the country, and here in Portsmouth.

‘If we as a council can be dedicated to rehoming residents in both Horatia House and Leamingon House, how can residents in the affluent Kensington and Chelsea borough not be rehoused after a year? The government has failed the victims of this atrocity and has questions to answer.’

The deadly fire took hold after spreading through flammable exterior cladding.