Portsmouth supermarket to have mums-only checkout this Sunday

THIS Mother’s Day, a supermarket will have a mums-only checkout.

Morrisons in Anchorage Park, Portsmouth, will have the dedicated till to help mums get through their shopping trip quicker so they can get home and relax.

It comes as figures from the supermarket giant show 37 per cent of mums will visit a supermarket on Mother’s Day.

Each Mum’s Lane will be staffed by checkout assistants selected for their friendliness.

Assistants will offer to scan items at a speed to suit each woman – whether they want a relaxed pace or a quick checkout as they are in a rush.

In addition, checkout assistants will help entertain children by asking them to identify different products and inviting them to see how they operate the tills.

Rich Clancy, store manager, said: ‘The reality of Mother’s Day is that some mums end up doing lots of chores. So, for mums who shop with us on this special day we want to serve them better by creating a Mum’s Lane checkout.’