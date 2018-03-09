Portsmouth teacher speaks to MPs about helping women overseas

A Portsmouth teacher has spent a day addressing MPs in parliament for International Women’s Day.

Debbie Lucas, a humanities teacher from Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth, met with 12 MPs and a number of senior campaigners in Westminster to talk about her experiences of working with a school in The Gambia.

The event, which was organised by the One Campaign, was set up to celebrate the impact that British women have in helping others around the world through their fundraising, campaigning and volunteering.

Debbie said: ‘It was terrifying, but also fantastic.

‘It was a real honour but also the best bit was hearing about what the other women are doing in order to make incredible changes around the world.

‘I believe in ending extreme poverty because it’s about being human, it’s about humanity, justice and fairness.

‘I am lucky to be born in a country where I get education free, where I get healthcare free.

‘I was born into a white middle class family, I am automatically privileged and part of that for me is what therefore I can do to make a difference to other people.’

Portsmouth North MP and international development secretary Penny Mordaunt said: ‘Gender equality is at the heart of all of our work.

‘UK aid is already keeping girls in school, stamping out violence and giving a voice to women both at home and in shaping the future of their countries.

‘This International Women’s Day, I am calling on everyone to step up, and speed up progress on gender equality. People like Debbie have shown people they can make a difference.’