Portsmouth theatre puts on performance with captions

A THEATRE held its first ever captioned performance for audience members who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The Kings Theatre had subtitles for one of its matinee showings of Mamma Mia!

It is the first theatre in Portsmouth to have the captions after it joined up with charity Stagetext.

The actors’ words appear on an LED caption unit placed next to the stage or in the set, at the same time as they are spoken or sung.

The captions also include additional information such as speaker names, sound effects and off-stage noises.

Armand Gerrard, creative director, said: ‘We were all very excited about the captioned performance at Mamma Mia! and we hope to make it a regular feature at the Kings Theatre.’

Stagetext is a registered charity and is funded by the Arts Council England.