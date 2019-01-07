Portsmouth to remember its greatest ever loss 

UNBEKNOWN to many, Portsmouth suffered its greatest ever loss during the World War Two Blitz on January 10, 1941, when German bombers decimated the city – leaving it on the brink of extinction as mass evacuation from its inhabitants loomed large.

A NAZI onslaught involving an estimated 300 Luftwaffe bombers dropped over 25,000 incendiaries and hundreds of high explosive bombs on city landmarks – including the Guildhall which was transformed into a burnt-out shell.

The glow of the raging fires could be seen from France and firefighters looking down over Portsdown Hill refused to believe anyone could have survived the utter devastation where 170 people lost their lives and a further 400 were badly injured.

The city was on its knees with hundreds of buildings destroyed and the city’s infrastructure collapsed.

But despite the cataclysmic events, in true Pompey fashion, the city rose from the ashes.

At 10.50am on Thursday January 10 at Kingston Cemetery, Portsmouth, The Pompey Pals Charity will be holding a service of remembrance for those who lost their lives during the Blitz on the city.

The short service of remembrance is open to the public and will involve a short narration, prayer and the laying of wreaths, followed by a minute’s silence at 11am.

Chairman of the charity, Gareth Lewis, said: ‘There is no city commemoration on January 10 that remembers those who lost their lives on what was the worst day of the Blitz. I think that's wrong.

‘Portsmouth was devastated and came very close to mass evacuation as the city infrastructure was on the verge of collapse and yet, in true Pompey spirit, the people of Portsmouth refused to give in and the city rose from the ashes.

‘It is right that we commemorate this historical event in the life of our city and the heroism and sacrifice of those involved.’

It is hoped the service will become an annual event with preparations already underway for the 80th anniversary in 2021.

Contact Pompey Pals to tell your family stories of the Blitz.