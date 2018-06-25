Portsmouth to sizzle in 26C heatwave this week

Portsmouth is set to swelter under a heatwave this week which will bring temperatures as high as 26 degrees.

Dubbed the ‘Spanish blowtorch’ the heatwave will bring fine, sunny and warm weather to Hampshire and the rest of the country over the coming days.

Temperatures will begin to climb from Wednesday and will remain hot throughout the weekend, giving Portsmouth residents another excuse to enjoy the weather.

The Met Office are forecasting temperatures of 23C throughout today, continuing the warm weather from the weekend, with it expected to stay as warm as 18 degrees at 11pm tonight, with the sun expected to be shining all day.

This will continue throughout the week with highs of 21C forecast for Tuesday and 23 degrees on Wednesday, with the sun set to keep on shining.

Remember to stock up on sunscreen this week as UV levels will be 'very high'

The highest temperatures of the week in Portsmouth are being predicted for Thursday, when the mercury will climb to 26C, and will remain similarly warm on Friday, with highs of 25 degrees forecast by the Met Office.

And the fine weather is expected to continue through the weekend with the Met Office currently forecasting highs of 23C on Saturday and 25 degrees on Sunday, meaning July will get off to a sweltering start.

Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders said, ‘As warmer air from the continent moves towards the UK from Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the mid to high 20s quite widely, even in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘By this stage, some places in England and Wales will very likely top 30 Celsius – it’s not unlikely somewhere could reach 32 Celsius.

‘With almost wall-to-wall sunshine we’ll certainly be looking at conditions which many of us would call a heatwave.’

While the heatwave will bring fine, sunny and warm weather across the week it will also see pollen and UV levels stay at ‘very high’ levels, meaning hayfever sufferers will not get a break from the recent misery.