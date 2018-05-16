Portsmouth to welcome back seafood festival

Have your say

Portsmouth Seafood Festival is being held at Gunwharf Quays this summer following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Gary and Hayley Morton-Jones and Ian Clarke preparing fish and chips at last year's Seafood Festival at Gunwharf Quays Picture: Habibur Rahman

The free weekend outing celebrates the city’s seafood and its fishing heritage.

All of the vendors will be selling seafood over the course of the two-day festival, many of which are local people and businesses.

There will also be stalls and displays from the prestigious Billingsgate Seafood School.

John Pryde, organiser, said: The festival is for everyone, offering excellent opportunities to showcase the finest seafood produce and engage with other sea-foodies.

‘We have hand-picked our vendors and traders based on their expertise and variety.

‘These are people who are passionate about seafood, whether they fish for it, prepare it, package it or teach consumers how to cook it.

‘The outdoor stage sponsored by BBQ365 will showcase seafood cooking with the outstandingly talented outdoor chef Cornelius Veakins, who will be preparing seafood from the Solent.’

The Portsmouth Seafood Festival is on June 30, between 10am and 8pm, and July 1 between 10am and 7pm.

Gunwharf Quays’ resident eateries the Old Customs House, Loch Fyne, Las Iguanas and Strada will offer speciality seafood meals.

The event is raising awareness around The Final Straw Solent Campaign, which aims to reduce the use of single-use plastics along the Solent, and The Big Fish project.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘The first ever Seafood Festival was such a success, and we are delighted to bring it back to Gunwharf Quays.

‘The event is all about showcasing the incredible selection of seafood available within our region, as well as raising awareness of sustainable fishing and reminding people of Portsmouth’s proud fishing heritage.’

The event has been organised by Portsmouth Fish Market, Vivier’s UK Ltd, Navy Blue Media, Strong Island Co and The Coastguard Studio and Southsea Lifestyle.