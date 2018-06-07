Portsmouth tower blocks: MP asks for meeting with Prime Minister

Here is the letter that Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan has written to the Prime Minister Theresa May about Leamington House and Horatia House.

Dear Prime Minister,

This week, hundreds of residents in my constituency were informed that they would be evacuated from their homes in Leamington House and Horatia House.

It was announced by the council that post-Grenfell investigations revealed the concrete used in the construction of these two buildings is far weaker than expected, leaving them more vulnerable to significant damage in the albeit unlikely event of an explosion.

Quite rightly, residents will be paid home loss compensation. Portsmouth City Council are also now faced with a significant bill for reconstruction and repair work. With financial pressure on our council already at unsustainable levels, I’m writing to ask that central government commit to funding the repairs and ease the burden on Portsmouth taxpayers. I would also welcome a meeting with yourself to discuss this pressing matter of community safety.

Furthermore, I want to take this opportunity to press for a total ban on the use of combustible materials in residential tower blocks.

I, and many living in tower blocks in our city, believe this to be a straightforward and highly necessary reform that would keep residents safe and give them the reassurance they desperately seek in light of last summer’s truly tragic events. I hope you agree we must fundamentally and permanently change our approach to building safety in the UK.

I look forward to your reply.

Yours sincerely,

Stephen Morgan MP