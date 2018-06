A VETS is holding a first aid event for pet owners.

Sanctuary Vets, in Farlington, Portsmouth, will be talking about different illnesses and conditions that people might be faced with while caring for a pet.

Topics include heat strokes, seizures, airway emergencies, bandaging and handling or moving injured animals.

The free event is on June 27 at the vets on Jackson Close. It is from 7pm and anyone wanting to go should tell reception.