Portsmouth volunteer scheme launches annual event

A VOLUNTEERING scheme going from strength to strength is launching its annual awards.

Portsmouth Together has more than 1,200 registered volunteers supporting organisations and communities across the city and the numbers continue to grow.

The group is launching its fourth Inspiring Volunteer Awards which will take place during National Volunteers’ Week in June.

The awards celebrate the diverse work of volunteers with new categories including the Loving Our Volunteers award, Thinking Different award and Community Business award.

Councillor Luke Stubbs, deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Volunteers play a significant role in supporting our communities – they benefit both businesses and charitable organisations.

‘Volunteering is hugely rewarding and a great way to learn skills and meet people.’

Visit volunteer.portsmouth.gov.uk/we-support/volunteer-awards.