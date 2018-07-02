Portsmouth volunteers will make sanitary pads for girls in poverty

Have your say

DAB-HANDED crafters are holding an event in a bid to combat period poverty in Zambia.

Volunteers from the Noah Mapalo Help Centre will gather to make sanitary pads on Saturday – and you are invited to help.

From midday until 6pm at the Cockleshell Community Centre, in Eastney, the group will sew the items from scratch, before they are sent off to girls in Africa.

Visitors who would like to get involved do not need to be expert sewers, as there will be people on-hand to assist.

There will also be tea and music on offer.

For more information, call organiser Priscilla on 07958 021802.