Ronan Curtis has been given the green light to play at Wembley.

And the Pompey winger revealed his chances of featuring in the Checkatrade Trophy final on Sunday are ‘looking good’ – although he’s taking things step by step.

Ronan Curtis celebrates scoring against Sunderland at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler

Curtis had the stitches removed from his finger on Tuesday, after severing it in his front door before the trip to Walsall earlier this month.

The Irishman was forced to have an emergency operation and has been sidelined since.

After initially being ruled out for four-to-six weeks, the 22-year-old’s setback has recovered quicker than expected, with doctors happy how it’s healed.

Curtis is now straining at the leash to get back to action and is set to train on Wednesday.

And it will give him an indication of whether he’ll be able to line up against Sunderland.

Curtis told The News: ‘I’ve had the stitches off Tuesday and I’ll be back training on Wednesday.

‘I can’t wait to get back training. It feels like ages.

‘But I’m looking forward to getting back on the training pitch, being back with the lads and hopefully playing on Sunday, although we are a long way away yet.

‘The doctors are hopeful. I’ve had the stitches out and the specialist said I can go back to training and wrap it up for the game – it’s looking good.

‘I do knock it and there’s a little bit of pain but it’s not that bad – not as bad as it was at the first stage.

‘It is what it is. It’s like a little knock and we’ll take it step by step every day.

‘They said four-to-six weeks but it’s only been two-and-a-half weeks since I got the stitches in and out.

‘The specialist has done a great job. They’re happy, I’m happy and ready to go again.

‘I’m looking forward to training and Wembley on Sunday so it’s going to be a good week.’

If Curtis does feature at Wembley, he’ll cover his finger with a plastic protector, a bandage and a glove.

A previous risk was sweat getting into the wound, causing a potential infection – but that’s no longer the case.

Curtis added: ‘There’ll be a plaster over it, a bandage and then I’ll put a glove on it and away I’ll go.

‘They doctors are comfortable and the risk of infection would be slim.

‘I’ve got to take that chance now. It’s on my own accord to do it and I’ll take it step by step and hopefully it’ll be good to go.’