Portsmouth woman wins award for work as carer

A WOMAN who has dedicated more than 14 years to a care company has won an award.

Carole Rogers, who works for Nightingales Golden Care in Portsmouth, won Domiciliary Care – Employee of the Year at the Hampshire Care Awards.

In her role, Carole visits various service users and has a regular group of people she has looked after for many years.

Ben Chudley, registered manager, said: ‘We are extremely proud of Carole for winning her award on the night. She has always been a winner in our eyes, but it’s fantastic for her to be recognised with such a fantastic award.’