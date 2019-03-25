Have your say

Dan Smith has opened up his goal account for Cork City.

The Pompey striker was on target as the Rebel Army retained the Munster Senior Cup on Friday night.

‎John Caulfield’s side delivered a 3-1 victory over Midleton at Turner’s Cross.

Smith, on loan at the League of Ireland outfit until the end of June, doubled his side’s lead in the 51st minute – albeit fortuitously.

The 19-year-old picked up the ball on the right and whipped in a cross.

However, the ball looped towards the goal and crept into the top corner.

In the first half, the Blues academy graduate saw a header saved by the Midleton keeper.

Since moving to Cork at the start of February, Smith has made four appearances, including two starts.