A POWER cut is currently affecting 29 postcodes across Titchfield and Warsash.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks have said it hopes to restore power by 4pm.

A statement on the SSEN website read: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can. If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference 'FF2980'’

The power cut has affected PO14 4EZ, PO14 4FD, PO14 4HA, PO14 4HB, PO14 4HD, PO14 4HE, PO14 4HF, PO14 4HG, PO14 4HH, PO14 4HJ, PO14 4HQ, PO14 4HU, PO14 4HW, PO14 4JD, PO14 4JE, PO14 4JF, PO14 4JG, PO14 4JH, PO14 4JQ, PO14 4LN, PO14 4LP, PO14 4NE, PO14 4NS, PO14 4NT, PO14 4NU, PO14 4SZ, SO31 9HH, SO31 9JJ and SO31 9LA.

