Power cut leaves more than 1,600 Havant homes without power

A POWER cut earlier today left more than 1,600 houses without electricity.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) says a power cut in Leigh Park affected 1,604 homes from around midday today.

The incident is being investigated by the company, which is also working to get the power back on by 6pm.

A spokesman from SSEN said: ‘We had a fault come in at Leigh Park at 12.18pm today – initially that left 1,604 homes without power.

‘We think this was due to a HV fault but investigations are ongoing.

‘Just 97 customers are left without power now and we’re hoping to have that restored by 6pm.’

