Praise for casino worker’s charity darts marathon

A CASINO worker has been honoured for raising cash to help carers.

Dane Eade, right, from Grosvenor Casinos in Gunwharf Quays, received an award for holding darts marathons.

He has personally raised £1,000 for the Carers Trust since the casino firm’s owner, The Rank Group, partnered with the Carers Trust.

He was honoured at an event in Coventry where he was thanked for his work.

Overall the partnership has raised £1.8m nationally.

Tracey Collins, general manager at Grosvenor Casino Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are so proud of our staff and customers in Portsmouth.’