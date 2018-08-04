Pride as air ambulance reaches milestone

HAMPSHIRE and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance has admitted its ‘pride’ after completing mission number 8,000.

The crew responded to the milestone mission on Wednesday following its first flight 11 years ago.

During that time the air ambulance has responded to seriously ill or injured patients across the region – saving many lives in the process.

Doctors, paramedics and pilots make up the critical care teams, with the charity team constantly fundraising to keep it flying and saving lives.

Chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, Alex Lochrane, said: ‘We are proud to have been able to deliver this life-saving service to so many people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

‘Eight thousand call-outs means we have been able to reach 8,000 people in their hour of need. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of the local community as we are not government funded.’