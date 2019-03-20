Prime minister Theresa May blames parliament after requesting delay to Brexit

PRIME minister Theresa May blamed parliament for the failure of Britain not leaving the EU at the end of this month – with her now requesting an extension of Brexit until June 30.

Ms May, addressing the nation at Downing Street, said it was a matter of ‘personal regret’ that MPs had not been able to agree a deal to leave the EU on March 29.

In a statement this evening, she said: ‘We will now not leave on time with a deal on March 29. This delay is a matter of great personal regret for me.’

She continued: ‘Of this I am absolutely sure – you, the public, have had enough.

‘I am on your side. It is now time for MPs to decide.’

Earlier, European Council president Donald Tusk said a short delay ‘would be possible’ after the formal request for an extension.

But the EU would only agree the delay if MPs accepted Ms May’s deal.