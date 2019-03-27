Prime Minister Theresa May tells MPs she will step down if her Brexit deal is approved, according to reports

The Prime Minister has reportedly told her MPs she will step down as the leader of the Conservative Party if her Brexit deal is approved.

Theresa May is meeting the 1922 committee in Parliament this evening in a bid to find support for her Withdrawal Agreement.

The PM has been defeated twice on the Meaningful Votes on her Brexit deal with the EU.

According to reports she told the meeting of Conservative MPs that she will step down as leader ‘once Brexit is delivered’.

Mrs May did not however set a date or timetable for her resignation as party leader which she was widely expected to announce.

Alex Wickham of Buzzfeed tweeted: ‘May: I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit.’

She also reportedly told MPs that she will leave before ‘second phase of Brexit negotiations’, if her deal is passed in Parliament.

MPs are set to vote on a number of different Brexit options this evening including revoking Article 50, a second referendum, a new custom union and other options.

It is hoped that MPs voting on preferred Brexit outcomes will produce an option with majority support from the Commons.

Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index, said: ‘The pound has advanced across the early part of the day, closing in on the high from the previous session as support grew for Theresa May's Brexit deal.

‘After pro-Brexit ERG leader Jacob Rees-Mogg made an abrupt U-turn, deciding to support the PM's Brexit deal or risk no Brexit at all, other Eurosceptic ministers have followed suit.

‘Theresa May is expected to give a date for stepping down as the price for getting her twice defeated deal through Parliament.’

