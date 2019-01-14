Prince Harry’s friend vows to ‘inject some fun' into Isle of Wight after taking over The George Hotel

AN ENTREPRENEUR has vowed to ‘inject some fun’ into a Hampshire tourist destination after taking over a historic hotel on the island.

Howard Spooner, 48, who counts the Duke of Sussex amongst his friends, has taken over The George Hotel in Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight.

He has vowed to ‘inject some fun’ into the Hampshire island, which he labelled as a best kept secret for ‘retired people’.

READ MORE: Route outlined for tunnel from Isle of Wight to Fareham – but council leader remains unconvinced

The entrepreneur has previously owned the Public nightclub in London as well as other night-life spots across the capital.

Mr Spooner is planning to revamp the hotel, which dates back to the 17th century, by installing a sauna, hot tubs and sunbeds as well as make it a go to food destination.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he said: ‘I think the Isle of Wight has got so much going for it and it's such an amazing place to go to.

READ MORE: “What a joke!” – Facebook reacts to plans to build a tunnel from the Isle of Wight to Fareham

‘When the sun's out you won't find anything like it, it's absolutely stunning. I hope I can inject a bit of fun and liven it up a bit.'

The George Hotel was once home to Sir Robert Holmes, who was an Admiral in the 1600s, and he often entertained King Charles II.