Probe launched after cyclist injured in crash with a police car in Southsea

A COLLISION involving a police car and another vehicle, which left a cyclist with leg and spinal injuries, will be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 24-year-old man from Middlesex has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident which involved a police vehicle, a white Ford Focus and a cyclist and took place at 12.20am at the junction of Bradford Road and Victoria Road North in Southsea.

The cyclist was taken to Southampton General Hospital with leg and spinal injuries.

Bradford Road and Victoria Road North from the junction with Winston Churchill Avenue and St David’s Road were closed for several hours.

A spokeswoman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘Three patients were assessed but did not require hospital treatment and one patient was assessed and treated at the scene by our crews and taken onto Southampton General Hospital.’

A spokesman for Southsea Fire station said: ‘We were called at 12.25am on Victoria Road North. A police car, a private vehicle and a cyclist had crashed and the cyclist was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries by South Central Ambulance Service.’

Police confirmed a mandatory referral has been made for the incident as it involved one of their vehicles.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call 101 quoting Op Logo.