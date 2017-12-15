Project for church extension and refurbishment agreed by council

AN EXPANSION of a church building, to benefit the local community, has been agreed.

Working with Fareham Borough Council and Hampshire County Council, a new activity hall and coffee shop will be built as part of Locks Heath Free Church expansion project.

Mark Madavan, senior minister of Locks Heath Free Church, said: ‘I am thankful for the support, encouragement and generosity of both Fareham Borough Council and Hampshire County Council regarding our church’s building project.

‘I am convinced that this significant community and church facility will enrich and enhance the local community and individual lives.’

Councillor Roy Perry, leader of Hampshire County Council, said: ‘We were happy to help in this situation, working with Fareham Borough Council and Locks Heath Free Church to help them break ground on this worthwhile project to build new community facilities – especially after such a great fundraising effort by the church’s congregation.’

The new building will include a community-friendly space for concerts, outreach events and services such as debt advice, food bank, addiction recovery and job clubs.

The borough council has also supported the church with a matched funding grant of £40,000 to enable them to extend the community facilities at their premises.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: ‘I am delighted that this major community project is moving closer to fruition.’