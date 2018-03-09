Project is hailed as a community success

Have your say

A COMMUNITY scheme that received National Lottery funding has been a ‘successful project’ according to the organisers.

The team behind Live Life Today and Plan for Tomorrow ran a number of events to address the taboo subjects of end of life care, plans and wishes.

The project, in association with national coalition Dying Matters, engaged with 430 people in Gosport through four outreach events and 20 presentations over the course of a year.

GP Dr Donal Collins said: ‘One of the big problems the health service faces is because we don’t talk about death or plan for it.

‘Having a good, honest discussion about what ‘‘I would like’’ can make the difference between a good death or death in an ambulance on the motorway, or waiting in a corridor in an overcrowded hospital.

‘Raising awareness amongst the public will make a difference. This is an important initiative.’

For more information go to dyingmatters.org.uk.