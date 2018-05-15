Project work goes on show at exhibition

WORK done by vulnerable and disengaged people in a town will be put on display at an exhibition next week.

Wessex Heritage Trust partnered up with Motiv8 after receiving funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund – which has been used to run a project for young people in Gosport.

The project aimed to engage them with the heritage in their area – particularly Fort Brockhurst.

The exhibition will be taking place at the fort on Thursday, May 24 from 3-5pm – where people will be able to see what the young people have been doing on the project.