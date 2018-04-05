Projects to benefit from county council cash injection

Have your say

MORE than £170,000 has been handed out by Hampshire County Council to support cultural and community projects.

Grants have been given from the Community Buildings Capital Fund and Culture and Community Activity grants, to support things such as clubs for the elderly, training courses for volunteers and village halls.

Cllr Andrew Gibson said: ‘These groups provide opportunities for people to participate in, and enjoy, a range of community-focus, cultural and recreational activities.

‘It also ensures those who may be at risk of social isolation are integrated into inclusive events.’