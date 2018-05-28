Pub-goers hail Fareham beer festival a big success

Have your say

PUB locals and new visitors hailed an annual festival a big success.

People flooded to the Delme Arms, in Fareham, to try some of the 32 ales and 42 ciders they had for the Beer and Cider Festival.

Music from Side Project at the Fareham Beer and Cider Festival

Since launching four years ago, the event has grown in size and landlord Neil Matthews said he was pleased with the weekend’s event.

People from the town as well as further afield enjoyed the different drinks and the live music.

David Huitson and Graham George are regulars at the Delme Arms and always attend the festival.

Graham, from Fareham, said: ‘There is always such a good atmosphere and Neil always makes you feel welcome.

‘We have been trying the different ciders and we were impressed with the variety this year.

‘It’s good for Fareham that we can have a great beer festival.’

Mike Ball, from Horndean, was at the event with Sue Walters, from Portchester.

It is the first time they have attended and Mike said he enjoyed himself.

‘I’m into my real ales and trying different types,’ he said,

‘I go to a few beer festivals every year and while this isn’t the first time I’ve been to the Delme, it is the first time I have been to the festival.

‘At festivals I like to try new beers or new breweries and I had no trouble doing that.

‘There was a great selection.’

Neil took over running the Delme Arms, on Cams Hill, a few years ago and started the beer festival for the community.

He said: ‘This event has grown every year in terms of attendance and what we have to offer.

‘There is just a really nice relaxed atmosphere that people enjoy.

‘The bands are always really good and it just makes for a nice day.’