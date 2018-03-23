Public toilets to return to popular city park – with more bustling spots under consideration

PUBLIC toilets are set to return to a park and other popular spots across the city.

Portsmouth City Council has announced restrooms will soon be opened at College Park in Copnor, after a £180,000 allocation in the authority’s capital budget programme.

Other sites – including Victoria Park and Southsea Seafront – are also under consideration.

It comes after the council’s previously Liberal Democrat administration closed 11 sets of public toilets in 2013, in a bid to make budget savings.

Since then, the current Conservative leadership has reopened five blocks and replaced existing loos at The Hard.

Cllr Robert New, the council’s Cabinet Member for Environment & Community Safety said: ‘Public toilets are one of the few council services that everyone uses and are vitally important if we want our city to have thriving tourist areas and high streets.

‘College Park is very popular and these new toilets will mean families can enjoy a trip there without having to worry about getting caught short.’