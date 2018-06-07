PUBS ‘CALL TIME’ AT THE BAR TO TACKLE LITTER ISSUE

Have your say

A CHAIN of managed public houses across Hampshire will be shutting up shop and taking to the streets to tackle a big environmental issue.

Hall & Woodhouse, which owns pubs across Hampshire and throughout the UK, is encouraging its staff to call time at the bar and collect litter from local areas.

Staff are hoping that the move will improve the surrounding areas and the impact discarded litter has on the local environment.

The campaign, dubbed Founder’s Sweeper, was introduced by Hall & Woodhouse 10 years ago to help to keep communities free from litter.

The Founder’s Sweeper scheme is the pub chain’s contribution to Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean initiative.

Since it’s inception, Founder’s Sweepers has seen 5,000 bags of litter collected.

On June 9, teams at The Osbourne View, based on Hill Head Road, Fareham, will be closing to collect litter from 9am-10.30am.

Other pubs involved include The Jolly Sailor, The Plough Bursledon and The Talisman.

Teams from The Beach House in Lymington, The House Martin in New Milton, The Empress of Blandings in Copythorne, The De Havilland Arms in Fleet, and The Portsmouth Arms in Basingstoke are also getting stuck in.