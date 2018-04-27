Pupils’ concert at Square Tower

Portsmouth High School music scholars take a break from rehearsals outside the Square Tower,'' ''Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH High School hosted a Scholars and Leavers’ Concert in Old Portsmouth this week.

The pupils, aged 11-18, delighted an audience of alumni, governors, parents and staff with a concert held at the Square Tower.

The girls performed in candlelight within a unique setting, playing and singing pieces from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven to The Jungle Book and Sweeney Todd.

Leaver Karabo Magooa, 18, said: ‘I’ve been singing at Portsmouth High School for many years, from taking part in musicals to high profile events like tonight.’

Millie Ansell, 17, in lower sixth, added: ‘I’m really looking forward to taking part in more musical events such as the Gala Concert in February and this again next year.’

George Tinsley, director of music at Portsmouth High School, said: ‘We have seen more variety and skill in performances as pupils inspire each other to reach higher standards which is a truly rewarding part of working with dedicated musicians.’