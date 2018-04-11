Pupils decorate eggs for Easter competition

FOUR primary schools have gone head-to-head in an egg designing competition with the chance to win a money prize.

Fareham Shopping Centre have launched an eggs-tra-special campaign by partnering up with Harrison Primary School, Titchfield Primary School, Uplands Primary school and Columba Church of England Primary Academy with each school receiving a giant polystyrenes Easter egg to be decorated.

The pupils went wild with crayons, paint and crafts hoping their designs would stand out amongst the rest before the eggs were returned to Fareham Shopping Centre to be on display for the duration of the Easter holidays with shoppers are encouraged to vote for their favourite egg design.

Forms are to be posted in the post box on Osborn Square by Debenhams.

Centre manager Mike Taylor said: ‘The eggs are certainly brightening up our shoppers’ days by being on the mall. We are delighted with the designs and want to say well done to all children involved.’