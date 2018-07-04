Pupils hail school comic con event a big success

Have your say

PUPILS dressed up as their favourite characters as a school held its first ever Comic Con event.

Priory School, in Southsea, hailed the day such a success they are hoping to make it an annual date on the calendar.

One of the students dressed as Marvel character Deadpool. Picture: Kebe Iwara

Deadpool, Poison Ivy, Spider-Man, Hogwarts students and a Jedi Knight were just some of the outfits chosen by the pupils.

The event, held earlier this month, had games, crafts, comics and other items to buy.

Gaming shops from Portsmouth and surrounding areas were also invited along to speak to pupils and their families about their passions.

Staff from Games Workshop, in Arundel Street, were on hand to showcase various Warhammer products and get the students painting their own characters.

The owner of A Fistful of Dice, in Elm Grove, also went along bringing several games for students to play, such as Final Fantasy and Dungeons and Dragons.

Joseph Doney, the event’s organiser, science teacher and fantasy/sci-fi addict, said: ‘I knew the event would attract interest from students as so many of them attend my role-playing game after-school clubs.

‘But to see such a large gathering of students in school on a Saturday and keen to get really stuck in was amazing.’

Students were encouraged to arrive in costume for a Cosplay Competition which rounded off the event.

The winner of the competition was Year 7 student Jezebel Hunter-Cresdee whose Poison Ivy costume wowed the judges.

She said: ‘It was such a fun event to attend and I loved going as a character that people recognised.

‘When I got my prize, I was given a big bag and I thought I had to choose something from it – but the whole bag was for me.

‘I’ll definitely come again next year.’

Priory School, part of the Bohunt Education Trust, likes to promote learning outside of the curriculum and the event is seen as being part of that.

Headteacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘We believe that all students should try a range of new experiences and enjoy both new physical and mental challenges.

‘These types of role-playing games have plenty of scope for imaginative group play and that can only be a good thing.’