Q&A session with artist to be held at Portsmouth museum

Have your say

A QUESTION and answer session with popular artist Garrick Palmer is being held this month.

The event at the Portsmouth City Museum has been rescheduled after the original date was cancelled due to snow.

Curator Susan Ward will be holding the talk with artist Garrick who has a display of his work in the museum, on Museum Road in Southsea.

They will discuss his early years as an art student in the city, his influences and techniques.

The Q&A is being held on Friday, March 23, between 1pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which are £3, need to be purchased in advanced. Call (023) 9283 4744.