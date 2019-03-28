Question time with Brian Kidd

Our horticultural hotshot delves into his inbox and postbag.

Q: There is an area of about a square metre on the edge of our lawn which has sunk due to my son’s poor driving. What would you suggest I do to rectify the problem? HC, Cosham.

A: Use a digging fork and thrust it into four/six inches of the grass, lifting the turf over the damaged area. Buy a bag of topsoil and cover the area with about three inches and brush over with a stiff broom. A week later, pat the area with the back of a spade. Don’t use too much force and it will look fine in a month.

Q: I sowed Telegraph cucumbers far too early. What conditions are best to germinate them? I am going to sow Petita type as you mention how good they are. DF, Rowlands Castle.

A: The best time to sow the seeds is at the end of April as long as it is warm. They can be sown right up until the end of May with super results, they like it hot and humid all the time.