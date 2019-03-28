Queue forms as Portsmouth fancy dress shop U Need Us slashes all prices to £1

Have your say

A QUEUE has begun to form as an adored fancy dress shop in the city centre prepares to slash the price of everything on its shelves to just £1.

U Need Us in Arundel Street will be closing its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 30.

Queues outside U Need Us this morning. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Bargain hunters have been up and out early to queue up for the store’s clearance sale which begins today.

Pictures and video show eager shoppers waiting outside U Need Us ahead of it opening at 9am today.

READ MORE: U Need Us launches flash sale

The store has been a mainstay in the Commercial Road area for 95 years, but announced its closure early last month.

To commemorate the closure of the store, everything has been reduced to just £1 for a flash sale which starts today.

In a post on the store’s Facebook page, staff wrote: ‘It's been fantastic to see so many friendly faces popping in for a chat over the last few days.

READ MORE: U Need Us to close after 95 years

‘Everything is a £1 or less – come in and buy a small piece of Portsmouth history.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.