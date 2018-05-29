Quiz: match the Portsmouth landmark to the miserable TripAdvisor review

Have your say

Portsmouth is known for its naval and maritime heritage, alongside boasting a variety of world-class visitor attractions, museums and galleries.

From the interactive National Museum of the Royal Navy, the wooden warship HMS Victory, where Nelson died in the Battle of Trafalgar, and HMS Warrior 1860, Portsmouth has a wide array of attractions which keep tourists returning again and again.

However, some visitors to this historic city just can’t be pleased.

The TripAdvisor website can be a great source of recommendations, but it also attracts reviewers with unrealistically high standards, who dish out one-star reviews to even the most celebrated of attractions.

So can you tell which Portsmouth landmarks these hard-to-please TripAdvisor reviews describe?

Take the quiz to test your knowledge.