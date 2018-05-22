Quiz night fundraising for Portsmouth theatre

Have your say

A THEATRE is holding a quiz night to raise funds.

People are being encouraged to register their team for the event by the Groundlings Theatre, in Portsmouth.

The evening will be raising money for the theatre, off Kent Street, so it can continue putting on shows and hosting different community events.

There will be prizes for the overall winner, best team name and worst answer.

The quiz is on Friday, June 8 at the theatre from 7pm. Tickets are £2.

To buy them call (023) 9273 7370 or visit groundlings.co.uk.