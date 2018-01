Have your say

KEEN gardeners are invited to the recording of a popular radio show for the green-fingered.

Hayling Island Horticultural Society will host the BBC’s Gardeners’ Questions on February 28.

The event, at Hayling Island Community Centre, starts at 2.30pm with speakers Andy McIndoe and Pip Bensley.

It is free to be part of the audience but tickets must be picked up from the community centre. Alternatively call (023) 9246 1942.