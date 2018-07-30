Rain no opposition for Tesco fundraisers at charity tournament in Portsmouth

EMPLOYEES from Tesco stores across the south coast united for a charity football tournament.

Braving heavy wind and rain, nearly 200 players from 30 stores took part in the all-day event at Roko Gym in Copnor on Sunday.

While there was plenty up for grabs – thanks to a duo of plate and cup competitions – squads from Portsmouth did not clinch a victory.

However, all participants were winners as the effort raised more than £1,000 for Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Gemma Morrison is Tesco Fratton’s community champion and helped organise the event.

She said: ‘Every year we run this tournament it seems to get bigger and bigger and this year was no exception.

‘Despite the weather being so poor, everyone got stuck in – it’s always good fun to enjoy a bit of competition between stores.'

As well as those from our area, teams from as far as Dorchester and Bournemouth took part.