Rain no opposition for Tesco fundraisers at charity tournament in Portsmouth

Gemma Morrison, far-right, with helpers from left Jan Neal and Steve Neal, Sally Sines and Sarah Balchin from QA, front Liz Jones, Mandy Baker and Kari Pratt. Picture: Ian Hargreaves
Gemma Morrison, far-right, with helpers from left Jan Neal and Steve Neal, Sally Sines and Sarah Balchin from QA, front Liz Jones, Mandy Baker and Kari Pratt. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Schools are  broken into

EMPLOYEES from Tesco stores across the south coast united for a charity football tournament. 

Braving heavy wind and rain, nearly 200 players from 30 stores took part in the all-day event at Roko Gym in Copnor on Sunday. 

While there was plenty up for grabs – thanks to a duo of plate and cup competitions – squads from Portsmouth did not clinch a victory. 

However, all participants were winners as the effort raised more than £1,000 for Queen Alexandra Hospital. 

Gemma Morrison is Tesco Fratton’s community champion and helped organise the event. 

She said: ‘Every year we run this tournament it seems to get bigger and bigger and this year was no exception. 

‘Despite the weather being so poor, everyone got stuck in – it’s always good fun to enjoy a bit of competition between stores.' 

As well as those from our area, teams from as far as Dorchester and Bournemouth took part. 