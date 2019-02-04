Rain water leak sparks false alarm at Portchester Medical Centre

Have your say

RAIN water was behind an emergency response by firefighters to a medical centre yesterday morning.

A fire crew from Portchester was mobilised to the Portchester Medical Centre, in West Street, after a fire alarm was triggered.

The incident took place at 7.49am, according to Portchester fire station.

However, when crews arrived the could see no blaze at the medical facility.

After further inspection, it was discovered the alarm had been triggered by rain water leaking into the system of the device, causing a malfunction.